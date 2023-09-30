Insider Selling: Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Director Sells 102,759 Shares of Stock

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) Director Virginia Moore sold 102,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $205,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 365,868 shares in the company, valued at $731,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

APLD stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Applied Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $648.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 4.17.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLD shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

