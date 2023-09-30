Insider Selling: Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Insider Sells 152,596 Shares of Stock

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Clayton sold 152,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$21.75 ($13.94), for a total value of A$3,318,963.00 ($2,127,540.38).
James (Jim) Clayton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 6th, James (Jim) Clayton purchased 152,596 shares of Breville Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$23.63 ($15.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,605,843.48 ($2,311,438.13).
- On Tuesday, August 29th, James (Jim) Clayton 5,200 shares of Breville Group stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44.
Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.
