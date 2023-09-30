Insider Selling: Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Insider Sells 152,596 Shares of Stock

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Clayton sold 152,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$21.75 ($13.94), for a total value of A$3,318,963.00 ($2,127,540.38).

James (Jim) Clayton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, James (Jim) Clayton purchased 152,596 shares of Breville Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$23.63 ($15.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,605,843.48 ($2,311,438.13).

Breville Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44.

Breville Group Increases Dividend

About Breville Group

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This is an increase from Breville Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.15. Breville Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.26%.

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

