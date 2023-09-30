Insider Selling: Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) SVP Sells 14,600 Shares of Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $379,746.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Oceaneering International Trading Down 4.4 %
OII opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 2.85.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $597.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on OII shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.
