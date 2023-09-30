Integris Wealth Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Integris Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

