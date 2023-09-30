Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,716 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,731.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 222,785 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 610.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 288,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,984,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.48 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.1135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

