Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.27, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cameco has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521,454 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $168,002,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $117,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

