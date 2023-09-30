Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $360,459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $26,969.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $26,969.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,932. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.84 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

