Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IONS stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $207,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $149,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $207,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,932. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

