IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 8.9% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the second quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 8,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 258,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 25.9% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $171.21 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average is $176.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

