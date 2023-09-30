JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) versus Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Financial Analysis

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) and Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for JBS and Grupo Bimbo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBS 0 2 1 0 2.33 Grupo Bimbo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of JBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Grupo Bimbo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares JBS and Grupo Bimbo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBS 1.23% 9.45% 2.22% Grupo Bimbo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JBS and Grupo Bimbo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBS $72.60 billion 0.11 $2.99 billion $0.79 9.04 Grupo Bimbo N/A N/A N/A $1.14 4.21

JBS has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Bimbo. Grupo Bimbo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JBS beats Grupo Bimbo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBS

JBS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products. In addition, it is involved in transportation, cold storage, industrial waste management solutions, recycling, and produces and commercializes electric power. Further, the company engages in the production and commercialization of raw ham and cooked ham; purchases and sells soybeans, tallow, palm oil, and caustic soda; and operates distribution centers and harbors. Additionally, it produces beef jerky; offers cattle fattening and warehousing services; operates logistics; and trades in by products from processing. The company was formerly known as Friboi Ltda. JBS S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands. It operates bakeries and other plants in Mexico, the United States, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

