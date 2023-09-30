Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KEL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Kelt Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.14.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KEL

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 1.4 %

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$7.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.82. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$4.29 and a 1-year high of C$7.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of C$110.06 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.6499527 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total value of C$204,000.00. 15.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.