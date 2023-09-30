KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 210,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,046,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,114.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KREF. TheStreet raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

NYSE KREF opened at $11.87 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 408.95, a quick ratio of 408.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $820.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -131.30%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

