Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.3 %

LAMR opened at $83.47 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average of $94.55.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 15.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.