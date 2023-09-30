Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Receives GBX 695 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 649 ($7.93).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAND. Shore Capital raised Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Land Securities Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.16) to GBX 650 ($7.94) in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Land Securities Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.68) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Ian Cheshire purchased 14,840 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 669 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £99,279.60 ($121,235.32). 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 589.80 ($7.20) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 607.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 613.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -702.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.40. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 479.20 ($5.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 743.40 ($9.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -4,642.86%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

