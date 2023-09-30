LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,358 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 82.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in LG Display by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 215,950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in LG Display by 44.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 390,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 120,348 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in LG Display by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LG Display in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded LG Display from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of LPL opened at $4.87 on Friday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

