LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 934 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,258 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $315.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.68. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Redburn Partners dropped their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.