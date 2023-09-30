Lpwm LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

