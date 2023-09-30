Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $385.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.69. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $277.50 and a 1-year high of $406.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

