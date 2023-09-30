Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $36.64 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.0% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,827,903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $629,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,338 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 164,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

