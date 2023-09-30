MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MarineMax by 15.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in MarineMax by 35.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 42.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after acquiring an additional 129,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of HZO opened at $32.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. MarineMax had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $721.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MarineMax

About MarineMax

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.