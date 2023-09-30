Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in agilon health were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get agilon health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $339,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at $318,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $339,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $1,484,513. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of AGL opened at $17.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -84.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGL. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGL

agilon health Company Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.