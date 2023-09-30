Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Bank OZK by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

