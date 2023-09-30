Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 894,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,614,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 411.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after buying an additional 509,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,445,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $47.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 1.81. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $295,815.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,808 over the last 90 days. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

About Sonic Automotive

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

