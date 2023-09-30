Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 0.4 %

CHS stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $924.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 29.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS Profile

(Free Report)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.