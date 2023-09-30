Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,732,000 after buying an additional 285,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,521,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,299,000 after buying an additional 299,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,615,000 after buying an additional 138,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,517,000 after buying an additional 51,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Stock Down 1.8 %

MCY stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCY. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

