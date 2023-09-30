Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $267,000 Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLP. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 17.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $41.70 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $831.08 million, a PE ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $55,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $48,895.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,812.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $55,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

