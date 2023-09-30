Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $299,000 Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 700.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 25.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 25.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southside Bancshares

In other news, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $49,633.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,397.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $49,633.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,397.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $875.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

