Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $317,000 Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,011.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TDS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TDS opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.06%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

