Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $320,000 Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $800,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 882,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 162,594 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 24.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 721,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 142,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 10.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $33,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,125 shares of company stock worth $4,148,934. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $831.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.61. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.81 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

