Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $335,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Western Union were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 73,897 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 80,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 41,204 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Price Performance

Western Union stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

