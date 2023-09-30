Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.63. RPT Realty has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $11.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPT. StockNews.com began coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

