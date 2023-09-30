Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 45.5% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,748 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.43). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $111.56 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.98.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

