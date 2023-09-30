Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 24.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Innoviva by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,818,000 after acquiring an additional 129,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Innoviva Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ INVA opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $845.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.53. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 80.35% and a return on equity of 19.28%.

About Innoviva

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.