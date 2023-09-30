Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,071,000 after buying an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $761.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.