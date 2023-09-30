Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 71.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth about $19,531,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 30,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $103,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $103,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $1,103,767.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,285,725.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,466. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 0.3 %

IPGP opened at $101.54 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

