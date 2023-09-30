Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mativ were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mativ by 7.7% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,253,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after buying an additional 233,103 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mativ by 3,212.6% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mativ by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 106,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mativ Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MATV opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $780.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Mativ had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $668.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Mativ’s payout ratio is currently -65.57%.

About Mativ

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

