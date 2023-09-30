Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,067 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 23.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 142,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 27,080 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the first quarter worth $82,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 6,745,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,618,000 after acquiring an additional 201,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,391,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 56,909 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 64.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 143,836 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HOUS opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $709.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.39.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

