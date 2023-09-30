Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 301 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Koppers were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Koppers by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Koppers by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KOP shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE:KOP opened at $39.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $824.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,535,361.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,535,361.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,897 shares of company stock valued at $867,532 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.