Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 468 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of R. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $902,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $902,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $91,917.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,783.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.4 %

R opened at $106.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.37. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.48 and a twelve month high of $107.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Stories

