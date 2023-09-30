Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 520 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SNX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $740,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $740,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,425.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $217,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,499,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,738,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,355,766 shares of company stock valued at $222,785,736 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.06.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.