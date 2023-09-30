Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 526 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 601,536 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,472,000 after acquiring an additional 289,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,163,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,378.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,105,000 after acquiring an additional 203,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PAG opened at $167.13 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.83 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.06.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens cut Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

