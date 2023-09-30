Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 543 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Don C. Watters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $382,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Don C. Watters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $382,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,337 shares in the company, valued at $265,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 8,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $263,170.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,835.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of MMI stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86 and a beta of 1.09. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $162.87 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

