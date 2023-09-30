Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 677 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter worth about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Deluxe Trading Down 1.4 %

DLX opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $823.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.75 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

About Deluxe



Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.



