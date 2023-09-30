Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 691 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 90,828.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,257 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 258.3% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,360,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,156,000 after acquiring an additional 981,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 500.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 920,518 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 3,282.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 217,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter worth approximately $7,135,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

TechTarget Stock Performance

Shares of TTGT opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $844.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.51. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $68.15.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. TechTarget had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $58.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.