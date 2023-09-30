Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 701 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 49.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $958,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

NXGN stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 791.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Further Reading

