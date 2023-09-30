Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANIP. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 353,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,872,865.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 353,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,872,865.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $11,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,819,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,426,651.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,957,754. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -120.96 and a beta of 1.05. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.74.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

