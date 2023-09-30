Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $28.20 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.42 million, a PE ratio of 128.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $319.38 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 30,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $814,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,558,187 shares in the company, valued at $96,426,867.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristow Group news, CFO Jennifer Dawn Whalen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $68,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,588.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 30,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $814,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,558,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,426,867.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,897 shares of company stock worth $3,029,726. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

