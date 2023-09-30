Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,025 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 420.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFIN. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

MFIN stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $63.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

