Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 4.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $68.50 and last traded at $68.40. 7,231,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 15,774,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.20.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,809,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,548,800. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $891,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

