Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s 2nd Largest Position

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,710 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $78,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $315.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.68.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.03.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

